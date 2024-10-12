StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Mannatech Stock Performance
MTEX stock opened at $7.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.48 million, a P/E ratio of -12.22 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Mannatech has a 12-month low of $6.75 and a 12-month high of $10.51.
Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $27.74 million during the quarter. Mannatech had a negative return on equity of 11.87% and a negative net margin of 0.97%.
Insider Transactions at Mannatech
About Mannatech
Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management and fitness products. It primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.
