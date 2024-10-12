StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Alimera Sciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Alimera Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a hold rating on shares of Alimera Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th.

Alimera Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of ALIM stock opened at $5.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market cap of $290.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.25. Alimera Sciences has a 52-week low of $2.61 and a 52-week high of $5.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.55 and a 200-day moving average of $4.59.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Alimera Sciences had a negative return on equity of 33.70% and a negative net margin of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $27.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.76 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alimera Sciences will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Alimera Sciences

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new stake in Alimera Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Alimera Sciences by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,045,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,077,000 after purchasing an additional 396,506 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alimera Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $169,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alimera Sciences during the first quarter worth $915,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alimera Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $690,000. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alimera Sciences Company Profile

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes prescription ophthalmic retinal pharmaceuticals. It operates through United States, International, and Operating Cost segments. The company offers ILUVIEN, a fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and can lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye (NIU-PS).

