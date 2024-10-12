StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of GLMD stock opened at $3.85 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.36. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.73 and a 52 week high of $23.80. The company has a market cap of $2.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 0.73.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

