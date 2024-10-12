Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) Price Target Raised to $110.00

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Free Report) had its price target boosted by JMP Securities from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SF has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Stifel Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Stifel Financial from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Stifel Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $96.67.

Shares of Stifel Financial stock opened at $97.44 on Wednesday. Stifel Financial has a 1 year low of $54.81 and a 1 year high of $98.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.23. The company has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 1.09.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stifel Financial will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is 35.67%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Stifel Financial by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,461,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $817,794,000 after purchasing an additional 391,384 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 0.8% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,954,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,587,000 after buying an additional 22,040 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 0.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,007,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,932,000 after buying an additional 7,113 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Stifel Financial by 3.2% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,799,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,649,000 after acquiring an additional 56,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Stifel Financial by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,332,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,143,000 after acquiring an additional 151,046 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

