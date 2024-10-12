Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $96.67.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SF. Wolfe Research cut shares of Stifel Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Stifel Financial from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Stifel Financial from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SF. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 525,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,306,000 after buying an additional 58,013 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in Stifel Financial in the fourth quarter worth $3,600,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Stifel Financial during the fourth quarter worth $649,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial in the 1st quarter worth $2,251,000. 82.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SF opened at $97.44 on Friday. Stifel Financial has a 1 year low of $54.81 and a 1 year high of $98.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.23. The company has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 11.59%. Stifel Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Stifel Financial will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.67%.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

