STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) Given a C$5.25 Price Target at Acumen Capital

Acumen Capital set a C$5.25 price objective on STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$6.00 to C$6.25 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on STEP Energy Services from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on STEP Energy Services from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday, October 4th.

TSE STEP opened at C$3.85 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.03. STEP Energy Services has a one year low of C$3.37 and a one year high of C$4.82. The company has a market capitalization of C$275.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.45, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.47.

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an energy services company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fluid and nitrogen pumping, and hydraulic fracturing to service oil and natural gas industry in Canada and the United States. It also provides fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and involved in standalone projects; pipeline commissioning and maintenance services; fracturing logistics services; and laboratory services.

