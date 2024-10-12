Status Market Capitalization Tops $98.68 Million (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. Status has a total market cap of $98.68 million and $37.13 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Status token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0253 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Status has traded 12.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00008361 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00014702 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,125.43 or 1.00028506 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000997 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00007566 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00006889 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Status Profile

SNT is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,906,133,757 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Status is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Status Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

