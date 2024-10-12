STASIS EURO (EURS) One Day Volume Tops $1.28 Million

STASIS EURO (EURS) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 12th. In the last week, STASIS EURO has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. STASIS EURO has a total market capitalization of $135.72 million and $1.28 million worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One STASIS EURO token can now be bought for about $1.09 or 0.00001733 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURO Profile

STASIS EURO was first traded on June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 124,125,940 tokens. The official website for STASIS EURO is stasis.net. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet.

Buying and Selling STASIS EURO

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS EURS (EURS) is a stablecoin pegged to the euro created by STASIS, a Maltese fintech company. It offers stability, security, and fast transactions for everyday use, and can be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is backed by euros held in reserve to provide protection against volatility.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STASIS EURO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STASIS EURO using one of the exchanges listed above.

