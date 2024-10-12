Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) Receives GBX 979.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 979.67 ($12.82).
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 1,000 ($13.09) to GBX 1,020 ($13.35) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.40) price target on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Monday, September 2nd.
Standard Chartered Stock Performance
Standard Chartered Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. Standard Chartered’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,823.53%.
About Standard Chartered
Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates in three segments: Corporate, Commercial & Institutional Banking; Consumer, Private & Business Banking; and Ventures.
