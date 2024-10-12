SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Purchased by Meyer Handelman Co.

Meyer Handelman Co. raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 66,092 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,157 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $4,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SSNC. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 76.8% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 43.3% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

SS&C Technologies stock opened at $75.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.61 and a 12 month high of $76.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.88. The company has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43 and a beta of 1.38.

SS&C Technologies Increases Dividend

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.07. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

SS&C Technologies announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 25th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SSNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SS&C Technologies news, Director Smita Conjeevaram sold 48,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.82, for a total transaction of $3,434,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $678,172.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Smita Conjeevaram sold 48,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.82, for a total value of $3,434,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,172.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Rahul Kanwar sold 412,190 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.13, for a total transaction of $30,143,454.70. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 57,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,215,359.46. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 609,690 shares of company stock valued at $44,821,055 over the last three months. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

