Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Sets New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.91 and last traded at $6.97, with a volume of 41718 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CXM. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Sprinklr from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Sprinklr from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Sprinklr from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Sprinklr from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Sprinklr from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sprinklr currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Get Sprinklr alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Sprinklr

Sprinklr Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.88.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The business had revenue of $197.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.58 million. Sprinklr had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 6.54%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sprinklr, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 12,902 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total transaction of $101,022.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,051,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,230,755.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 12,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total transaction of $101,022.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,051,182 shares in the company, valued at $8,230,755.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Diane Adams sold 13,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $126,196.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 395,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,636,042.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 351,937 shares of company stock worth $2,675,185. 30.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprinklr

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bullseye Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sprinklr by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 55,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Sprinklr in the fourth quarter worth $173,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Sprinklr in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sprinklr by 79.7% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 14,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Sprinklr by 19,023.8% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 710,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,722,000 after acquiring an additional 707,115 shares in the last quarter. 40.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sprinklr Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.