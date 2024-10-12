Springfield Properties (LON:SPR) Trading 1.5% Higher – Still a Buy?

Springfield Properties PLC (LON:SPR – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 103 ($1.35) and last traded at GBX 101.50 ($1.33). Approximately 70,890 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 119,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 100 ($1.31).

Springfield Properties Trading Up 2.0 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 103.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 98.38. The company has a market cap of £122.91 million, a PE ratio of 1,725.00 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.16.

Get Springfield Properties alerts:

Springfield Properties Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. Springfield Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 1,666.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Springfield Properties

Springfield Properties Company Profile

In other news, insider Innes Smith sold 14,559 shares of Springfield Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 98 ($1.28), for a total transaction of £14,267.82 ($18,672.71). Corporate insiders own 36.20% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Springfield Properties Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the house building business in the United Kingdom. The company offers private, contract, and affordable housing, as well as provides development services to third party private organizations. It is also involved in hiring plants and machineries; property development activities; buying and selling real estate; manufacturing timber kits; and provision of management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Springfield Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Springfield Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.