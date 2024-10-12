Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) Short Interest Update

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 822,100 shares, an increase of 98.6% from the September 15th total of 413,900 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 371,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

ANY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Sphere 3D from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Sphere 3D from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sphere 3D stock. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sphere 3D Corp. ( NASDAQ:ANY Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 17,005 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Sphere 3D at the end of the most recent quarter. 17.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANY stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.86. The company had a trading volume of 159,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,403. Sphere 3D has a fifty-two week low of $0.57 and a fifty-two week high of $4.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $17.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 2.81.

Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 million. Sphere 3D had a negative net margin of 69.64% and a negative return on equity of 67.44%. As a group, analysts predict that Sphere 3D will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Sphere 3D Corp. engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is involved with digital asset mining pool operators to provide computing power to the mining pools. The company is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

