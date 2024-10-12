Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Sotherly Hotels from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOHO opened at $1.21 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.27. Sotherly Hotels has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $24.02 million, a P/E ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 1.67.

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.

