Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 106,500 shares, a growth of 149.4% from the September 15th total of 42,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 194,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 8.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of SNOA stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.11. 218,958 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,163. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.37. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.32 and a 12-month high of $16.00.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.39 million during the quarter. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 35.91% and a negative return on equity of 65.66%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sonoma Pharmaceuticals will post -4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, develops and produces stabilized hypochlorous acid (HOCl) products for wound care, animal health care, eye care, oral care, and dermatological conditions in the United States, Latin America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Regenacyn, a prescription scar gel; Pediacyn, a pediatric dermatology and wound care product for over-the-counter (OTC) use; Epicyn, an Antimicrobial Facial Cleanser; Levicyn, an HOCl based prescription and OTC product to use and relieve skin irritations, lacerations, abrasions, and burns; Celacyn, a scar management gel; and SebuDerm to manage and relieve the burning, itching, erythema, scaling, and pain associated with seborrhea and seborrheic dermatitis.

