SoFi Next 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SFYX) Trading Down 0.3% – What’s Next?

The stock traded as low as $14.21 and last traded at $14.26. 31,997 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 29,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.30.

The stock has a market capitalization of $89.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.82 and a 200-day moving average of $13.63.

About SoFi Next 500 ETF

The SoFi Next 500 ETF (SFYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive SoFi US Next 500 Growth index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of US mid-cap equities, selected by market cap. SFYX was launched on Apr 11, 2019 and is managed by SoFi.

