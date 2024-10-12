Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ:SOPA) Short Interest Update

Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ:SOPA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,800 shares, a decline of 69.3% from the September 15th total of 123,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 316,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Society Pass from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd.

SOPA stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.94. The company had a trading volume of 18,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,472. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.49. Society Pass has a 12 month low of $0.73 and a 12 month high of $6.60.

Society Pass (NASDAQ:SOPA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 million. Society Pass had a negative return on equity of 281.27% and a negative net margin of 190.69%. Equities analysts expect that Society Pass will post -2.84 EPS for the current year.

Society Pass Incorporated acquires and operates fintech and e-commerce platforms and mobile applications for consumers and merchants in Singapore, Vietnam, Indonesia, Philippines, the United States, Malaysia, Hong Kong, and Thailand. It operates through Online Grocery and Food and Groceries Deliveries, Digital marketing, Online ticketing and reservation, Telecommunications Reseller, e-Commerce, and Merchant Point of Sale segments.

