Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,066.58 ($13.96) and traded as high as GBX 1,095 ($14.33). Smith & Nephew shares last traded at GBX 1,086 ($14.21), with a volume of 1,806,637 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a £145 ($189.77) price target on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Smith & Nephew currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,956.20 ($51.78).
Get Our Latest Research Report on SN
Smith & Nephew Stock Performance
Smith & Nephew Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. Smith & Nephew’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10,740.74%.
About Smith & Nephew
Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures; and other reconstruction products.
Read More
