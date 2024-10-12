Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,066.58 ($13.96) and traded as high as GBX 1,095 ($14.33). Smith & Nephew shares last traded at GBX 1,086 ($14.21), with a volume of 1,806,637 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a £145 ($189.77) price target on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Smith & Nephew currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,956.20 ($51.78).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,162.79 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,066.96. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 4,025.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.62.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. Smith & Nephew’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10,740.74%.

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures; and other reconstruction products.

