SmarDex Price Reaches $0.0082 on Top Exchanges (SDEX)

SmarDex (SDEX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. One SmarDex token can currently be purchased for $0.0082 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SmarDex has traded down 1.6% against the dollar. SmarDex has a total market capitalization of $71.65 million and $272,911.65 worth of SmarDex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About SmarDex

SmarDex’s genesis date was March 13th, 2023. SmarDex’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,689,569,373 tokens. SmarDex’s official Twitter account is @smardex. SmarDex’s official website is smardex.io.

Buying and Selling SmarDex

According to CryptoCompare, “SmarDex (SDEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. SmarDex has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 8,687,488,038.466852 in circulation. The last known price of SmarDex is 0.00815904 USD and is up 2.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 153 active market(s) with $362,172.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://smardex.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmarDex directly using U.S. dollars.

