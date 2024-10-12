SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.53% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SITE. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SiteOne Landscape Supply presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.70.

SiteOne Landscape Supply stock opened at $148.32 on Thursday. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a fifty-two week low of $114.60 and a fifty-two week high of $188.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.16. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 44.01 and a beta of 1.53.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 3.50%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. Research analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, Director Fred M. Diaz sold 878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.04, for a total value of $113,297.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,893.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the first quarter worth $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 588.1% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the second quarter worth approximately $61,000.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

