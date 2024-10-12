Simplicity Wealth LLC Sells 6,359 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Simplicity Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 62,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,359 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $3,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VGIT. Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 34,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

VGIT opened at $59.40 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $56.07 and a twelve month high of $60.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.80.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1851 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

