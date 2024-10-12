Simplicity Wealth LLC Sells 35,561 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Simplicity Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 55.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,771 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 35,561 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $2,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 222.7% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 355 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 111.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 383 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 563.9% during the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 405 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 1,038.5% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $35,955,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,114 shares in the company, valued at $91,046,257.74. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $2,880,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,169,344. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $35,955,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,114 shares in the company, valued at $91,046,257.74. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of UBER stock opened at $86.34 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.09 and a twelve month high of $87.00. The stock has a market cap of $181.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.88, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.10 and its 200 day moving average is $70.51.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.16. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UBER has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.11.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

