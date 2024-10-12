Simplicity Wealth LLC Sells 3,500 Shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)

Simplicity Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 676,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Embraer comprises approximately 2.2% of Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Embraer were worth $23,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERJ. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Embraer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Embraer during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Embraer in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Embraer during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Embraer by 25.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,280 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ERJ stock opened at $32.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Embraer S.A. has a 12-month low of $13.31 and a 12-month high of $37.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.59.

Embraer ( NYSE:ERJ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.20. Embraer had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Embraer’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Embraer S.A. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ERJ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Embraer from $28.50 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Embraer in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. StockNews.com lowered Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

