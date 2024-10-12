Simplicity Wealth LLC Sells 20,290 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Simplicity Wealth LLC lowered its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,274 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 20,290 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 32.3% during the first quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 176 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 9,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $2,833,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,193,080. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.70, for a total transaction of $316,992.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,583 shares in the company, valued at $3,632,712.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 9,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $2,833,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,193,080. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,751 shares of company stock valued at $9,493,973 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Price Performance

McDonald’s stock opened at $305.04 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $243.53 and a one year high of $306.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $290.21 and its 200 day moving average is $272.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.82 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.73.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 178.68% and a net margin of 32.25%. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $288.00 to $278.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Argus upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim upped their target price on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MCD

McDonald’s Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.