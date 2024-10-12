Simplicity Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 18.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,945 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,811 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for 0.8% of Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $8,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFV. Covenant Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 659,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,384,000 after acquiring an additional 22,771 shares during the period. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $169,000. Beacon Financial Group acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $529,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 17,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 14,800 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFV opened at $56.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.90. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57. The stock has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

