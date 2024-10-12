Simplicity Wealth LLC Has $7.80 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Simplicity Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,931 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Simplicity Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $7,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,038,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,787,771,000 after acquiring an additional 999,735 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 141.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,677,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,724,000 after acquiring an additional 982,323 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1,460.0% during the 4th quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 973,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,242,000 after purchasing an additional 911,104 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,808,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,412,000 after purchasing an additional 863,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,774,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,352,213,000 after purchasing an additional 727,760 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of BATS:QUAL opened at $181.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $175.12 and its 200 day moving average is $169.35. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63. The stock has a market cap of $47.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.