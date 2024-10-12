Simplicity Wealth LLC Grows Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 12.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 101,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,824 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,738,000. Adroit Compliance LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,497,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Syon Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $221,000.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of BATS:GOVT opened at $23.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.81.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.0629 per share. This is a positive change from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.