Simplicity Wealth LLC Decreases Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Simplicity Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 82.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,439 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 11,838 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heartland Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 0.9% during the second quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,770 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Meritas Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 2.9% during the third quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC now owns 573 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 2.8% during the first quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 623 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 1.7% during the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 1.5% during the second quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other news, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 383 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $730.00, for a total transaction of $279,590.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,741,260. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 383 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $730.00, for a total transaction of $279,590.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,741,260. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total transaction of $12,499,565.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,128,159.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 225,167 shares of company stock valued at $150,492,460 in the last ninety days. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Price Performance

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $722.79 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $344.73 and a one year high of $736.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $311.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.16, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $686.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $651.18.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. Netflix had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 32.93%. The company had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NFLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $635.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $750.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $702.79.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

