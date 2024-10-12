Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Sells 155 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,584 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MDT shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Medtronic from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. UBS Group upgraded Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Medtronic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.14.

Medtronic Stock Up 0.6 %

MDT stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $89.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,482,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,290,060. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.54 and its 200-day moving average is $83.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $68.84 and a 12 month high of $91.49. The company has a market cap of $114.58 billion, a PE ratio of 32.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.84.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.82%.

About Medtronic



Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

