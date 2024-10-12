Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,362 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. Vanguard Health Care ETF makes up about 1.0% of Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $2,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,554,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 181,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,322,000 after purchasing an additional 7,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter valued at about $200,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT traded up $2.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $281.76. The company had a trading volume of 151,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,042. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $222.27 and a 12 month high of $289.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $281.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $270.47.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

