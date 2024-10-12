Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Has $1.27 Million Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth $2,808,000. Wealthquest Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 136.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 49,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,542,000 after purchasing an additional 28,795 shares during the last quarter. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $871,000. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

GLD traded up $2.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $245.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,789,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,017,856. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.45. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $173.24 and a twelve month high of $247.37.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

