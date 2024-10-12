Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,799 shares during the period. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSCO. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 108,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 223,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,706,000 after buying an additional 7,497 shares in the last quarter. Sensible Money LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Sensible Money LLC now owns 42,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 325,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,824,000 after acquiring an additional 18,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 40.9% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 5,527 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSCO stock remained flat at $21.15 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 2,115,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,686. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.07. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.69 and a one year high of $21.18.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

