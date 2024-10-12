Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK – Free Report) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.11% of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IAK. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000.

Get iShares U.S. Insurance ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Insurance ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF stock traded up $1.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $130.32. 71,717 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,503. The stock has a market cap of $723.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $125.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.65. iShares U.S. Insurance ETF has a 12-month low of $90.92 and a 12-month high of $131.11.

About iShares U.S. Insurance ETF

The iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (IAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Insurance index. The fund tracks a market-cap index of US insurance companies. IAK was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Insurance ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Insurance ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.