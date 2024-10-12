Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 7,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $269,000. Axiom Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 18,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 4,297 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 357.0% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 134,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,203,000 after acquiring an additional 105,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,415,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.73. The stock had a trading volume of 176,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,994. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.44. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $47.10 and a 52-week high of $61.81.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.