Siltronic (FRA:WAF) Trading Down 1.9% – What’s Next?

Siltronic AG (FRA:WAF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as €63.20 ($69.45) and last traded at €63.95 ($70.27). Approximately 54,915 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €65.20 ($71.65).
Siltronic Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €70.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is €74.15.
Siltronic Company Profile
Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides hyperpure semiconductor silicon wafers in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, Taiwan and Mainland China, Korea, and Rest of Asia. It offers polished and epitaxial wafers. The company provides special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, an optimal crystal for polished wafers; Float zone/FZ, a wafer product based on the float zone method; and HIREF that offers low microroughness, and low-defect surface structure.
