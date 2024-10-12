Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) PT Lowered to $80.00 at Roth Mkm

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Roth Mkm from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SIMO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, September 14th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $112.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $86.11.

NASDAQ:SIMO opened at $59.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 34.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.28 and its 200 day moving average is $71.62. Silicon Motion Technology has a 12 month low of $51.85 and a 12 month high of $85.87.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $210.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Silicon Motion Technology’s revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Silicon Motion Technology will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.07%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 0.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,917 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 1.9% in the second quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 13,074 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 0.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,296 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $4,559,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 3.1% in the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 17,410 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 3,971.4% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 570 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

