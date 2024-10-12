Silex Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:SILXY) Short Interest Down 92.2% in September

Silex Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:SILXY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 92.2% from the September 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Silex Systems stock remained flat at C$16.03 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 419 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,802. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$13.96 and its 200-day moving average is C$16.47. Silex Systems has a one year low of C$9.60 and a one year high of C$22.45.

Silex Systems Limited, a technology commercialization company, engages in the research and development, commercialization, and license of SILEX laser enrichment technology in Australia. It operates through three segments: Silex Systems, Translucent, and Silex USA. The company also develops cREO, a semiconductor technology.

