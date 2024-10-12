Short Interest in Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO) Decreases By 50.0%

Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the September 15th total of 6,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Xenetic Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, August 20th.

Xenetic Biosciences Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of XBIO opened at $3.72 on Friday. Xenetic Biosciences has a 52-week low of $2.78 and a 52-week high of $5.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 2.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.99.

Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $0.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.54 million. Xenetic Biosciences had a negative net margin of 186.39% and a negative return on equity of 51.05%. On average, equities analysts expect that Xenetic Biosciences will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Xenetic Biosciences

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas.

