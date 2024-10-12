Short Interest in Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO) Decreases By 50.0%

Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the September 15th total of 6,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Xenetic Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, August 20th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on XBIO
Xenetic Biosciences Stock Down 3.6 %
Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $0.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.54 million. Xenetic Biosciences had a negative net margin of 186.39% and a negative return on equity of 51.05%. On average, equities analysts expect that Xenetic Biosciences will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Xenetic Biosciences
Xenetic Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Xenetic Biosciences
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- China’s EV Rally: Should Investors Chase, Avoid, or Buy the Dip?
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/7 – 10/11
Receive News & Ratings for Xenetic Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenetic Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.