Short Interest in Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU) Expands By 400.0%

Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the September 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Wah Fu Education Group Price Performance
NASDAQ WAFU traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.94. 9,288 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,477. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.89. Wah Fu Education Group has a 12 month low of $1.58 and a 12 month high of $2.85.
Wah Fu Education Group Company Profile
