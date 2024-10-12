Short Interest in Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU) Expands By 400.0%

Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the September 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ WAFU traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.94. 9,288 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,477. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.89. Wah Fu Education Group has a 12 month low of $1.58 and a 12 month high of $2.85.

Wah Fu Education Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online exam preparation services and related technology solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments: Online Education Services, and Technological Development and Operation Services. The Online Education Services segment offers online education platforms to institutions, such as universities and training institutions, and online course development service companies.

