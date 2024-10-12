Short Interest in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG) Decreases By 50.0%

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,800 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the September 15th total of 57,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 359,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,725,000 after purchasing an additional 8,958 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 135,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,927,000 after buying an additional 5,686 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4,461.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 117,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,151,000 after buying an additional 114,884 shares during the last quarter. LJI Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $11,365,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 60.9% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 17,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after acquiring an additional 6,484 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Up 2.2 %

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock traded up $4.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $208.70. The stock had a trading volume of 13,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,567. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $148.12 and a 52-week high of $211.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $200.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.227 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (VTWG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap growth stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on EPS growth estimates and historical sales growth. VTWG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

