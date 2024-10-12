Short Interest in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Decreases By 28.9%

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 673,200 shares, a drop of 28.9% from the September 15th total of 946,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,275,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nepc LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,750,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,442,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 11,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 2,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 56,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,339,000 after buying an additional 18,246 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.40. 1,709,181 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,557,746. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.80. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $56.07 and a 52 week high of $60.82.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1851 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Get Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.