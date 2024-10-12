Short Interest in Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) Drops By 30.5%

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,800 shares, a decrease of 30.5% from the September 15th total of 40,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Urban One Price Performance

UONE stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,190. Urban One has a 1 year low of $1.23 and a 1 year high of $6.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The company has a market capitalization of $67.55 million, a P/E ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.92 and its 200-day moving average is $2.06.

Get Urban One alerts:

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Urban One had a positive return on equity of 15.38% and a negative net margin of 22.45%. The business had revenue of $117.74 million during the quarter.

Insider Transactions at Urban One

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CFO Peter Thompson sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total value of $246,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 320,642 shares in the company, valued at $394,389.66. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 29.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Urban One stock. Atlas Merchant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,764 shares during the period. Atlas Merchant Capital LLC owned 0.40% of Urban One worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Urban One

(Get Free Report)

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Urban One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.