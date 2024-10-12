Short Interest in Tenaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATUUF) Increases By 84.2%

Tenaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATUUF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, an increase of 84.2% from the September 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.
Tenaz Energy Stock Performance
Shares of ATUUF stock opened at $6.24 on Friday. Tenaz Energy has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $6.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.03.
About Tenaz Energy
