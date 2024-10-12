Short Interest in Tenaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATUUF) Increases By 84.2%

Tenaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATUUF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, an increase of 84.2% from the September 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Tenaz Energy Stock Performance

Shares of ATUUF stock opened at $6.24 on Friday. Tenaz Energy has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $6.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.03.

About Tenaz Energy

Tenaz Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas assets in Canada and the Netherlands. The company was formerly known as Altura Energy Inc and changed its name to Tenaz Energy Corp. in October 2021. Tenaz Energy Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

