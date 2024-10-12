Short Interest in Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) Drops By 31.5%

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 780,900 shares, a decrease of 31.5% from the September 15th total of 1,139,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,603.0 days.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BIOVF opened at $29.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.63. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB has a 52-week low of $18.58 and a 52-week high of $32.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Get Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) alerts:

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 9.10%. The company had revenue of $509.05 million for the quarter.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) Company Profile

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ), an integrated biotechnology company, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the therapeutic areas of haematology, immunology, and specialty care in Europe, North America, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It offers Alprolix for haemophilia B; Aspaveli®/Empaveli for the treatment of adult patients with paroxysmal nocturnal haemoglobinuria; Doptelet treatment of thrombocytopenia; Elocta for haemophilia A; Gamifant for hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis(HLH); VONJO for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk primary or secondary (post-polycythemia vera or post-essential thrombocythemia) myelofibrosis; Zynlonta, an aggressive malignant disease; Kineret for cryopyrin associated periodic syndrome, rheumatoid arthritis, and still’s disease; Orfadin to treat hereditary tyrosinaemia type-1; and Synagis for serious lower respiratory tract infection.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.