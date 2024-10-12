Short Interest in Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) Drops By 37.1%

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 57,500 shares, a decline of 37.1% from the September 15th total of 91,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 287.5 days.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Stock Performance

SPXSF opened at $97.79 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.65. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 1 year low of $94.25 and a 1 year high of $138.80.

About Spirax-Sarco Engineering

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. The company offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating, curing, cooking, drying, cleaning, sterilizing, space heating, humidifying, vacuum packing, and producing hot water; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

