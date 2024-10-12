Short Interest in Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) Drops By 37.1%

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 57,500 shares, a decline of 37.1% from the September 15th total of 91,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 287.5 days.
Spirax-Sarco Engineering Stock Performance
SPXSF opened at $97.79 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.65. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 1 year low of $94.25 and a 1 year high of $138.80.
About Spirax-Sarco Engineering
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Spirax-Sarco Engineering
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- 3 Micro-Caps Set for Major Moves: Balancing Risk and Opportunity
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Autodesk Named a “Top Pick” by Morgan Stanley—Is It Time to Buy?
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- 4 Quirky ETFs With Big Potential for Impressive Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.