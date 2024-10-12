Short Interest in Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBSAA) Declines By 50.0%

Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBSAA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the September 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Spanish Broadcasting System Price Performance

SBSAA stock remained flat at $0.40 during trading on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.32. Spanish Broadcasting System has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.93.

Spanish Broadcasting System (OTCMKTS:SBSAA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Spanish Broadcasting System had a negative net margin of 21.28% and a negative return on equity of 32.32%. The company had revenue of $38.50 million during the quarter.

Spanish Broadcasting System Company Profile

Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc operates as a Spanish-language media and entertainment company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radio and Television. The company produces and distributes Spanish-language content, including radio programs, television shows, and music and live entertainment.

