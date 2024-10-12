Short Interest in Solera National Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLRK) Rises By 66.7%

Solera National Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLRK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the September 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Solera National Bancorp Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Solera National Bancorp stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,781. Solera National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $8.30 and a 1 year high of $10.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.35.

Get Solera National Bancorp alerts:

Solera National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SLRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.35 million for the quarter.

About Solera National Bancorp

Solera National Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Solera National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in the United States. The company offers checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, time and demand deposits, and individual retirement accounts (IRA), as well as certificates of deposit; and real estate secured loans, construction loans, small business administration loans, business lines of credit, and equipment financing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Solera National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solera National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.