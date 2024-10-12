Short Interest in Planet Image International Limited (NASDAQ:YIBO) Drops By 37.3%

Planet Image International Limited (NASDAQ:YIBO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, a decline of 37.3% from the September 15th total of 28,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 516,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Planet Image International Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:YIBO opened at $3.90 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.39. Planet Image International has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $7.83.

Planet Image International Company Profile

Planet Image International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells compatible toner cartridges on a white-label or third-party brand basis in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company also sells branded products through online sales channels under the TrueImage, CoolToner, and AZtech brands.

