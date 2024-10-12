Short Interest in Pinstripes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PNST) Decreases By 47.6%

Pinstripes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PNST – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 96,200 shares, a decrease of 47.6% from the September 15th total of 183,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Pinstripes from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Pinstripes from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on PNST
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pinstripes
Pinstripes Stock Down 6.7 %
Shares of PNST stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.59. The company had a trading volume of 115,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,544. Pinstripes has a 12 month low of $0.56 and a 12 month high of $16.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.36.
Pinstripes (NYSE:PNST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $30.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.45 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Pinstripes will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Pinstripes Company Profile
Pinstripes Holdings Inc operates a dining and entertainment concept restaurants. The company provides Italian-American food and beverage menu with bowling, bocce, and event space. It also offers private event options and catering services. The company is based in Northbrook, Illinois.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Pinstripes
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- 3 Micro-Caps Set for Major Moves: Balancing Risk and Opportunity
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Autodesk Named a “Top Pick” by Morgan Stanley—Is It Time to Buy?
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- 4 Quirky ETFs With Big Potential for Impressive Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Pinstripes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinstripes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.