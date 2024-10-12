Short Interest in Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIFYF) Grows By 68.2%

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIFYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 847,400 shares, a growth of 68.2% from the September 15th total of 503,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 237,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Pine Cliff Energy Stock Performance

Shares of PIFYF stock opened at $0.73 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.72. Pine Cliff Energy has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $1.22.

Pine Cliff Energy Company Profile

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and crude oil in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company primarily holds interest in oil and gas properties in the Viking and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta, as well as in the Southern Alberta, Southern Saskatchewan, and Edson areas.

